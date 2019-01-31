Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An arrest has been made after a man 'forced himself' on a 19-year-old woman in Lancaster.

A 22-year-old man, from Lancaster, has been arrested on suspicion of rape, and currently remains in police custody.

The incident took place on Saturday (January 26) at around 1.30am.

It was reported to Lancashire Police that the victim, a 19-year-old woman, had entered a passageway off Penny Street with a man, who then forced himself on her.

The arrest comes after police released CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in relation to the sexual assault.

"Thank you to those people who shared our earlier appeal."