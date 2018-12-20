Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Located in the heart of Preston, Avenham & Miller Park is one of the most popular tourist attractions not just in Lancashire but the whole of the North West.

Made up of two Victorian parks, this stunning stretch of land is Grade II listed and features a number of historical buildings including the Boer War Museum and Swiss Chalet.

It opened to the public over 150 years ago, and boasts a beautiful Japanese garden, a modern pavilion cafe, a Preston statues trail, a natural amphitheatre and a listed fountain.

Its idyllic location on the banks of the Ribble River has also made it a popular location for private parties and weddings in recent years, and many sections of the the park are now available for private hire. .

We've compiled this comprehensive guide to all you need to know about this attraction - including how to book your dream summer wedding here ASAP.

How to get there - drive, cycle & public transport

Avenham & Miller Parks are really easy to get to even if you don’t drive.

In the heart of Preston’s city centre, they are less than a five minute walk from Preston railway station and only a 10 minute walk from the bus station.

The park has a nine entrances, but the closest one to the train station is the Ribblesdale Place entrance, which takes you onto Avenham park.

(Image: Preston Council)

The park’s 40-space car park can be found on South Meadow Lane, opposite The Continental Pub.

For cyclists, Sustrans national cycle route 6 and 55 pass through the park, creating links from Preston to Bamber Bridge, Chorley, Blackburn, all the way up to Lancaster, Morecambe and even the Lake District.

Where are the park’s best beauty spots?

You could easily spend a day exploring Avenham and Miller Park - but there are some beauty spots that you just don’t want to miss.

The steps of the Derby Walk offer amazing views of the whole of Miller Park, where you can also see the Italianate Terrace, the grade II listed fountain and Preston Statues trail.

You can walk along the banks of the River Ribble from Avenham park, where you’ll find the colourful Japanese Rock Garden and Amphitheatre - a great place to stop and have a picnic.

The Pavilion Cafe also offers amazing views of the entire park thanks to its large glass windows.

What activities can I do there - and how much do they cost?

The Pavilion cafe offers food and drink including beer, wine and coffee.

But other than that, almost every facility of the park is free.

As well as the Preston statues trail, there is a large children’s play area and a number of hiking and cycling routes.

Avenham Park is the official starting point of The Guid Wheel - a famous 21-mile walking and cycling route encircling Preston and the surrounding countryside.

There are also a number of activities and events which take place throughout the year, including Preston’s annual Easter Egg Rolling , outdoor theatres, vintage fairs and free heritage walking tours.

You can find information on the latest events by checking the park’s What’s On calendar here.

How do I book an event?

Avenham and Miller Parks are licensed to host weddings and civil partnership ceremonies.

The Rose Pagoda in Miller Park, The Grade II listed Belvedere in Avenham Park and the Avenham Park Pavilion are all available for hire and fit between 40 and 120 guests.

For non civil ceremonies, couples can also wed at the stunning Cannon Viewing Point or The Japanese Gardens.

(Image: Preston Council)

Wherever you choose, The Pavillion is available for hire for an evening party until 1am throughout the year.

Prices start from £550 for a ceremony depending on the season, while the minimum price to hire the Pavilion for an evening is £300.

Other events you can hire these locations for include naming ceremonies, renewal ceremonies, private parties, workshops and conferences.

For more information or to view the venues you can contact the park’s ceremony co-ordinators at ceremonies@preston.gov.uk or call 01772 906600.

Can I take my dog?

Many areas have introduced dog control or exclusion zones in their local parks, meaning dogs are either not allowed or must stay on their leads.

The parks’ website says all “well-behaved dogs” are welcome, but should be kept on their leads when necessary and must not enter the children's play area, water fountain or pond.

Toilet facilities & disabled access

Disabled toilets and car parking facilities are available at the park.

There is also a mix of well-maintained flat paths and paths with inclines to help you get around the park.

Easy access entrances into the park can be found via the West Cliff and South Meadow Lane entrance points.

Disabled parking can be found in a number of city centre spots including the Fishergate Shopping Centre car park

Map addresses for Avenham & Miller Parks