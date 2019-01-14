The best state-funded primary schools in Lancashire have been revealed in a comprehensive new guide.
The Real Schools Guide 2019, compiled exclusively by Reach plc's data unit, aims to give a far more comprehensive picture than traditional league tables.
The handy tool takes into account 44 different data points - including not just KS2 results but factors like progress, pupil-teacher ratios and absence rates.
Parents can go online to browse the full data, compare different schools, and find links to contact details and recent Ofsted reports. See below for the top 10 list.
The Guide, now in its sixth year, has been praised by education experts.
Dr Elaine McCreery Head of Primary Initial Teacher Education at Manchester Metropolitan University, said the guide could help parents make decisions about where to apply for or be useful for those with children already at schools to get involved and support the school.
Search for Lancashire County Council authority schools below (Blackpool schools to follow shortly)
This year's results put Our Lady and All Saints Roman Catholic Primary School, Parbold on top as the best school in the local area.
In second place is St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell, Chorley, while third is Grimsargh St Michael's Church of England Primary School in Preston.
Lancashire Top 10
|
Our Lady and All Saints Roman Catholic Primary School, Parbold
|
Lancashire
|
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell, Chorley
|
Lancashire
|
Grimsargh St Michael's Church of England Primary School, Preston
|
Lancashire
|
Aughton Christ Church Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
|
Lancashire
|
St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Preston
|
Lancashire
|
Sherwood Primary School, Preston
|
Lancashire
|
St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Preston
|
Lancashire
|
Walton-le-Dale, St Leonard's Church of England Primary School, Preston
|
Lancashire
|
Moorside Primary School, Lancaster
|
Lancashire
|
St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Lancaster
|
Lancashire
Lancs Live
Follow us on social media for all the latest breaking news, events, things to do, football, traffic and travel across Lancashire.
To keep up with all the latest Lancashire news and join in the discussion, you can follow our Facebook here.
And for those on Twitter, you can follow our account here.
We also have an Instagram account celebrating Lancashire, you can follow us here. To join in and share your pictures use the hashtag #lancslive.