The best state-funded primary schools in Lancashire have been revealed in a comprehensive new guide.

The Real Schools Guide 2019, compiled exclusively by Reach plc's data unit, aims to give a far more comprehensive picture than traditional league tables.

The handy tool takes into account 44 different data points - including not just KS2 results but factors like progress, pupil-teacher ratios and absence rates.

Parents can go online to browse the full data, compare different schools, and find links to contact details and recent Ofsted reports. See below for the top 10 list.

The Guide, now in its sixth year, has been praised by education experts.

Dr Elaine McCreery Head of Primary Initial Teacher Education at Manchester Metropolitan University, said the guide could help parents make decisions about where to apply for or be useful for those with children already at schools to get involved and support the school.

Search for Lancashire County Council authority schools below (Blackpool schools to follow shortly)

This year's results put Our Lady and All Saints Roman Catholic Primary School, Parbold on top as the best school in the local area.

In second place is St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell, Chorley, while third is Grimsargh St Michael's Church of England Primary School in Preston.

Lancashire Top 10

Our Lady and All Saints Roman Catholic Primary School, Parbold Lancashire St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell, Chorley Lancashire Grimsargh St Michael's Church of England Primary School, Preston Lancashire Aughton Christ Church Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School Lancashire St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Preston Lancashire Sherwood Primary School, Preston Lancashire St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Preston Lancashire Walton-le-Dale, St Leonard's Church of England Primary School, Preston Lancashire Moorside Primary School, Lancaster Lancashire St Bernadette's Catholic Primary School, Lancaster Lancashire