Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Blackburn has died after a serious car accident on the M6.

The incident took place on Wednesday, January 16 at around 3pm close to Junction 35, near Carnforth.

The Blackburn man was driving a BMW travelling northbound before becoming involved in a collision with the central barrier.

The 34-year-old man then got out of the vehicle and crossed the carriageway, standing behind a barrier on the hard shoulder.

A Skoda Octavia, also travelling northbound, was then involved in a collision with the driver of the BMW.

The 34-year-old suffered a serious head injury, fractures to the upper body and internal injuries as a result of the incident.

He was taken by air ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital but died as a result of his injuries on Sunday (January 27).

The driver of the Skoda, a 41-year-old man from Edinburgh, was not injured.

(Image: Motorway Traffic Cameras)

Eight other vehicles were also involved in collisions around the time of the incident on the northbound carriageway.

A second collision, involving five vehicles on the southbound carriageway, took place around 3pm. No serious injuries were reported and the road re-opened a short time later.

The M6 was closed northbound for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene and vehicles were recovered.

Police are continuing to appeal for information following the incident, including dashboard mounted camera footage of the collisions.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are very tragic circumstances and my thoughts, and those of my team, are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.

“We continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information comes forward. We understand there were exceptional weather conditions during the time of the collisions and would ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Furthermore, if you helped to move any of the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder before police arrived, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0843 of January 16.