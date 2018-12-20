Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Inspired by a certain tower in France, Blackpool Tower is a true British institution - with a number of crowd-pleasing attractions all in one place.

An iconic northern landmark, the famous feature of Blackpool's seafront draws in crowds, as it has done since it was first erected in 1894.

There's plenty on offer here to ensure you have a great day out.

So we've compiled this comprehensive guide to all you can expect from the country's most famous tower.

It includes information on all the attractions, as well as tickets prices, ways to get the best deals and offers, postcode, opening and closing times and what can you expect to see during your visit.

How can I get the best ticket deals?

There are a number of ways to save money when visiting Blackpool Tower's attractions.

You can currently save up to 52% by purchasing the 'Blackpool Big Ticket', which gives you entrance to seven Blackpool attractions.

Other bundles include the Tower Pass and a ticket for any three attractions. For more information click here.

It's also worth checking out money-saving sites such as AttractionTix for a cheap combo pass and 365Tickets. Keep an eye on the pages to bag yourself a bargain.



Booking online will always mean you make a saving, too, as walk-up prices are slightly more expensive.

The Blackpool Tower Eye

The Blackpool Tower Eye is the viewing platform at the very top of the tower.

A whopping 380 feet in the air, there's a 4D cinema experience, along with a glass SkyWalk. Walk out - if you're brave enough - onto the five centimetre thick glass viewing platform, where you can look out into the Irish Sea and see the famous Blackpool Promenade beneath you.

On a clear day, you can see right across the north west of England, up to the Lake District, down to Liverpool and across to the Isle of Man.

The Blackpool Tower Eye is open from 10am to 3.45pm or 4.45pm, depending which day you go. Opening times are subject to weather conditions.

For more information click here



Tickets for the Blackpool Tower Eye start from £12.50 for adults, £10 for children or £39 for a group of four.

The Blackpool Tower Circus

Ever since The Blackpool Tower first opened, its circus has been thrilling audiences with spectacular feats of skill and bravery by artists from all over the world.

Think astonishing acrobats, dare-devil stunts and hilarious comedy antics.

Show times vary, but there are usually a show or two each afternoon. For more information click here



Tickets for the Blackpool Tower Circus start from £14 for adults (15+), £11.50 for children, £5.95 for toddlers (under 3) or £46 for a group of four.

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Steeped in history, the ballroom is a true Blackpool institution.



Its spectacular architecture and unique sprung floor have become world-famous among dancers.



Visitors can get on their dancing shoes or simply watch from the sidelines as others glide by. Grab a seat in one of the balconies for the perfect viewing spot.



The ballroom is open from 10am daily, and usually closes at around 5pm.





Due to the nature of the business, though, this can change at short notice.



(There are six steps to the entrance of the ballroom, but a chairlift is available for wheelchair users. Unfortunately, the age of the building precludes wheelchair access to the balconies)

Tickets for the Ballroom cost from £8.50 for adults (15+), while children go free. Afternoon tea in the Ballroom starts from £50 for two people.

The Dungeon

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon takes visitors on a trip through Lancashire’s murky past.

A full cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages, scenes and a ride in a walk-through experience that you see, hear, touch, smell and feel.





You can meet the Jester, the Plague Doctor and even the Torturer.

There are also escape rooms with a 'dungeon' twist.

Tours last approximately 90 minutes and the dungeon is usually open from 10.30am/11am until 4.30pm/5pm.

Jungle Jim's

This indoor 'Lost City' themed playground is filled with a range of swinging, sliding and climbing contraptions, as well as huge slides and a soft play for younger adventurers.

Jungle Jim's is open from 10.30am until late afternoon, depending which day you visit.

Tickets start at £5 per child, but there are discounts if more than 10 children attend.

(Children under 3ft are permitted in the toddler area only. The maximum height limit to use Jungle Jim's is 4ft 9")

Dino Mini Golf

Billed as 'nine holes of prehistoric fun', Dino Mini Golf is the tower's newest attraction.

Up on Level 7, the dino-themed golf course is great for team-building or just for having a laugh with friends and family.

Dino Mini Golf opens at 11am and closes one hour after The Blackpool Tower Eye (closing times vary).

When the Blackpool Tower Eye is closed, Dino Mini Golf will open at 10 am.

How to get to Blackpool Tower:

Follow the M6 to Junction 32 and take the M55 to Junction 4 Follow the brown signs for Town Centre Attractions and Central Car Parks.

The postcode for Blackpool Tower is FY1 4BJ

What if I don't drive?

There are two train stations in Blackpool: Blackpool North Station is closest (just a 5 minute walk from The Blackpool Tower).

Most Blackpool buses stop either outside The Blackpool Tower, or in the Town Centre just around the corner.

Or, for a traditional Blackpool experience, you can take any tram to the Blackpool Tower stop.