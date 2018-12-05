Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bar dubbed a hotspot for crime and disorder in Burnley has been allowed to remain open.

But members of Burnley Council’s licensing subcommittee cut the hours between which the bar is allowed to operate from having a 24-hour licence to between 7pm and 6am.

Police licensing sergeant Gary Hennighan said there is a disproportionately high number of reported incidents of crime and disorder at the bar.

Figures show 53 incidents at the bar have been reported to police since the start of the year – the highest proportion in Burnley and the second highest in East Lancashire.

'Attacks, drugs and assaults' at Blu bar Burnley

There have been 23 public order calls, 11 assaults, five relating to vulnerability, two assaults on police officers, one affray, and one drugs-related call.

In October, 32-year-old Marek Krivak died after suffering a serious head injury during an attack in Burnley town centre.

According to documents submitted as part of the request for review, the people who allegedly attacked Mr Krivak were seen on CCTV leaving Blu Bar at about 7am.

Sgt Hennighan told committee members: “The 24-hour drinking experiment in Burnley has failed.

“It may work in large cities like London or Manchester but Burnley is still a small provincial town.

“This has had a huge knock-on effect on the town centre.

“Late licences in Burnley mean people pre-load at home and venues are having to compete with each other.

“Since becoming licensing sergeant, it’s fair to say I have seen the atmosphere in Burnley get a lot moodier – there is tension in the air.

“The impact on policing has been huge and my colleagues in the town are sick and tired of having to deal with drunken aggression.”

In 2014, council bosses declined to impose a restriction on the bar’s operating hours after police detailed around 40 incidents linked to Blu Bar over the year prior to the review.

Blu Bar bosses complained they had only been given short notice for the latest review and said there had been a lack of dialogue with police over changes or improvements they could have implemented to make things better.

And they said a large number of the calls to police mentioned Blu Bar purely as a landmark rather than being a contributing factor to any crime and disorder.

But committee members disagreed and imposed restrictions on the bar’s opening hours.

Frank Musso, whose family owns the bar, said: “This is almost a carbon copy of the review four years ago.

“When we last went to review we had three months to put a case together.

“24-hour licences are not our fault – we did not create them.”