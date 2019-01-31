Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A body which was discovered in Lytham beach is thought to be a man who has been missing for around five weeks.

Lancashire Police believe the body, which was discovered on Saturday morning, is 66-year-old Martin Neary.

The pensioner, who lived in Blackpool but owned a flat in Southport, was last seen visiting his brother Michael in Ormskirk on Christmas Eve.

This family had earlier said they believe Mr Neary could be in West Lancashire, Preston or Blackpool, although possible sightings had been recorded in Tarleton.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at around 10.10am on Saturday to reports the body of a man had been found on the beach at Lytham.

“Emergency services attended the scene, close to the pier at South Promenade.

“The body has yet to be formally identified, although at this time it is believed to be that of missing man Martin Neary, aged 66, from Blackpool.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time."