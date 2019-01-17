Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prolific burglar with 100 convictions claims he was driven back to crime because of Universal Credit, a court heard.

Peter Everall, from Haslingden, targeted two primary schools and a recycling business after his family, including a son with motor neurone disease, was left to survive on only child benefit claims for several weeks.

The 45-year-old gambling addict told Burnley Crown Court that he was trying to put his 30-year criminal career behind him and ‘go straight’, but was left desperate and returned to “the only thing he knew”.

Prosecutor Karen Brooks told the court Everall sneaked into Anglo Recycling Technology Ltd at Bridge End Mills in Whitworth on September 28 last year while the business was open and waited for everyone to leave before raiding two vending machines for cash and causing £3,000 worth of damage.

He later smashed a window at St James’ Lower Darwen primary school on October 13 to gain entry to the ‘nurture room’ and caused £3,400 damage, the court was told.

Everall, of Hud Rake, was later captured on CCTV trying door handles at All Saints CE Primary School in Clayton-le-Moors on October 21 before trying to smash the camera. No items were stolen from either school.

Ms Brooks said Everall targeted schools because he saw them as ‘victimless government-run buildings’ and the incidents happened just weeks after he was released on licence from prison for three previous burglaries.

Defence barrister Jon Close said self-confessed ‘scumbag’ Everall had been working hard to address his gambling problems and find a job but was left destitute by Universal Credit.

He said: “They stop every benefit going into their home except child benefit.

“He said there was barely a penny in the house at the time.

“I don’t know what the government agencies think will happen if they stop people’s benefit payments for six weeks?

“Frankly what happened next seems hardly surprising.

“In his own words he’s been a scumbag his whole life but was trying his best and then he’s taken off at the knees by a benefit system which seems to set people up to fail.”

Everall pleaded guilty to two offences of burglary and one of attempted burglary.

Judge Philip Parry questioned whether he is ‘mad’ for giving prolific burglar Peter Everall the chance to avoid jail.

Burnley Crown Court heard how the defendant has an ‘appalling record’ of 100 convictions for 277 previous offences, including 138 burglaries and attempted burglaries dating back to 1985.

Judge Parry deferred sentence to March 18 to see if he could remain offence-free and in work.

Everall was arrested at his workplace where he had secured work fitting refrigeration units into wagons.

A statement from the employer said Everall’s work feedback was ‘brilliant’ and that he is ‘polite, keen and a very good worker’ and would ‘always have a job here’.

Judge Parry said: “I don’t know whether I’m mad or doing the right thing.

“I want to know how you will conduct yourself over the next two months.

“I’m going to set you a number of targets and if you achieve them I will give you a non-custodial sentence.

“That’s my promise to you.”

Everall told the Judge: “Thank you for the opportunity Your Honour.”