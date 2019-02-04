Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley Road in Crawshawbooth will remain closed until Wednesday due to flooding.

United Utilities have been working to repair the collapsed drain but say the work is taking longer than usual due to the size of the water main.

Emergency services closed the road at the White Bull and Indian Harvest at 2.45pm on Sunday (February 3) after a drain collapsed.

Two properties have been affected by flooding and firefighters were called in to divert the flood water.

United Utilities have been working overnight to carry out repairs.

A spokesperson said: "Our engineers are still on site at Burnley Road and repairs are ongoing.

"It is taking longer than usual due to the size of the main but our team will remain on site until the leaking pipe is fixed and water is restored.

"Our 'Water on Wheels' vehicles are on site supporting, pumping water into the network to help maintain supplies until the issue is resolved.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your continued patience."

Police are at the scene to divert traffic and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A Rossendale Police spokesperson said: "We are still trying to assist and have requested a full traffic management plan be implemented to try and alleviate the congestion as much as possible.

"However those of you who know the area will be aware there is no simple solution to this given the lack of nearby alternative routes.

"We have explored the possibility of opening half the road but the damaged surface is too wide to accommodate thiis."

Officers have also thanked local residents who have offered hot drinks to those working 'in grim conditions' at the scene.