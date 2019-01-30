Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burnley 's most wanted man has been arrested - after the police launched two appeals for information.

Kevin King Yates, 25, was arrested in Blackpool on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

A 27-year-old woman from Lancaster was also arrested on suspicion of the same offence.

King Yates was tracked down by officers from Lancashire Police's Targeted Crime Team and Targeted Crime Unit.

The force previously launched an appeal to locate King Yates, but advised that he should not be approached by the public as he is "desperate to avoid capture."

Police wanted to talk to him in relation to a string of burglaries since November across East Lancashire, as well threats of violence, cars being stolen, dangerous driving and failing to stop offences.

Speaking of his capture, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Following our previous appeal to help find Burnley's most wanted, Kevin King Yates, 25, officers from our Targeted Crime Team and Targeted Crime Unit arrested have arrested him in Blackpool on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

"Thanks to everyone who responded to our appeal as well as a previous one we put out in December."