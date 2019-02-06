Get the biggest weekly stories by email Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are growing concerned for a missing Ribble Valley man.

Carl Barrett from Langho was last seen around 9.15am on Tuesday February 5 in the Longsight Road area.

The 37-year-old is described as white, is 5ft 7in tall and has a medium build.

He also has short, dark hair and a "goatie-style" beard and moustache.

Mr Barrett was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, cream jumper, black jacket and brown boots.

Lancashire Police believe he may have travelled to the Clitheroe area and has connections in Sheffield.

Officers are appealing for information about his whereabouts, and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

PC Lorraine Hamer, of Blackburn Police, said: “We are concerned following Carl’s disappearance and would ask anyone who has seen him or a man matching his description to contact police immediately.

“I would also ask Carl, if he sees this appeal, to call and let us know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact police via 101, or email 297@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0693 of February 5.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.