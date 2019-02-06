The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pet owners are being urged to be on guard after a deadly dog disease has been reported in Lancashire.

Alabama Rot has been detected in Chorley with one dog reported to have died from the killer virus.

The disease causes damage to canine's blood vessels and can lead to sudden and potentially fatal kidney infections.

Other cases have previously been reported in the county, including two in the Wigan Borough.

Alabama Rot is most typically contracted from muddy walks and is known to have affected a range of dog breeds.

The first symptom normally spotted on a dog is a skin sore. It is not caused by any known injury.

The disease is rare but dog owners are warned to stay vigilant, especially after muddy walks.

Symptoms of Alabama Rot Skin lesions are the most obvious symptom to watch out for, according to Direct Line. The pet insurers said that often skin can be swollen and red and sometimes become an ulcer. Patches of inflamed skin and most commonly found on the paws, lower legs, face, mouth, tongue and lower body. Not every dog will suffer kidney failure but those that are unfortunate will begin to present symptoms around three days after developing lesions. Signs of kidney failure include: Decreased appetite

Sickness and vomiting

Tiredness Pet owners who notice any of the above symptoms should speak to a vet as soon as possible.

Wigan Council offered advice to dog owners. A spokesman said: "Unfortunately, it is virtually impossible to say where the affected dogs have caught the disease.

"Keep your dog under close control in woodland areas and be aware of anything they might eat, chew or pick up. It may be worth cleaning your dog thoroughly following a walk.

"Only a tiny number have been affected by this disease. However, it’s really important dog owners are vigilant and if they have any concerns contact their vet."

If you notice any skin abnormalities on your dog, or are concerned, please contact your local vet.