A dog walker has suffered a broken jaw and fractured cheekbone in an attack.

The 48-year-old man, from Preston, was attacked when he was walking his Labrador on some open fields just off Factory Lane at noon on Sunday, January 13.

Three men on off-road motorcycles rode towards him, and after an altercation, the offender got off his vehicle and started to attack the dog walker.

He punched the victim several times in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and black one, and nne of the other riders then kicked him to the head.

The 48-year-old was left with broken jaw and cheekbone after the attack, which Lancashire police have described as "truly shocking."

Another dog walker discovered the victim, and it is thought that the group got back on their on bikes and rode off towards the direction of the old Bridge Inn, Leyland Road.

Officers are investigating the incident, and are appealing to the public for information.

DC Rachel Benn, from Preston CID, said: “This was a truly shocking attack on a man who should have been safe walking his dog.

"Instead, he has been left with a broken jaw and a fractured cheek bone.

“We think that one of the men was travelling with a boy on the back of his motorbike, possibly between the ages of 6 and 10.

“If you know anything about this attack or the man travelling with the boy on the motorcycle sounds familiar, please get in touch as you could have vital information to assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact police via email at 6981@lancashire.pnn.police.uk , call 01772 209633 or 101.

Alternatively, information can be reported to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .