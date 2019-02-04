Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver has been described as 'extremely lucky' to walk away from a road traffic collision in Chorley this evening (February 4).

Images posted by Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service just after 9.30pm show the incident took place on the A6 through Chorley near McDonald's.

They also indicate that the vehicle in question was involved in a collision with the railings on the footpath next to the road.

A member of the fire service at the scene hopes that the incident serves as a reminder of the 'consequences of driving manner'.

Shaun Walton, of Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service, said on Twitter: "Driver and pedestrians extremely lucky to walk away from this RTC near McDonalds in Chorley tonight.

"Lots of young drivers nearby observing the wreckage, hopefully cause them to consider the consequences of driving manner."

LancsLive has contacted emergency services for more details regarding the incident.