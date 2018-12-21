Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planning your next day out and feeling stuck for ideas? We’ve rounded up some of Lancashire’s most historic houses that deserve a place on your must-visit list this year.

Samlesbury Hall, Preston

Samlesbury Hall is a stunning stately home that’s well worth a visit. The half-timbered black and white house was built in 1325 as a family home and is now administered by charity The Samlesbury Hall Trust.

Take a journey back in time to see gems such as a Victorian kitchen and a 1950s bedroom, before exploring the hall’s beautifully manicured lawns. There’s also plenty of events such as murder mystery evenings and ghost hunts to keep you coming back.

Entry into Samlesbury Hall is free and its open to visitors all year round, from Sunday to Friday, 10am till 4pm.

Gawthorpe Hall, Burnley

(Image: Getty Images)

Gawthorpe Hall, a Grade I listed building, is an Elizabethan country house on the banks of the River Calder. Built between 1600 and 1605, the house was owned by the Shuttleworth family for over 300 years and is now run by the National Trust.

Inside, you will find period rooms as well as original plasterwork ceilings, panelling and the Long Gallery. Look out for the paintings that have been loaned to the hall by the National Portrait Gallery – many illustrate Gawthorpe Hall’s fascinating connections with the English Civil War. It’s open from 27 March to 3 November and adult tickets cost £6 (£7 if you want the guided tour).

Leighton Hall, Carnforth

Situated in an Area Of Outstanding Beauty, Leighton Hall is famous for its picturesque gardens. So picturesque in fact, the rare High Brown Fritillary butterfly has chosen the hall as one of the very few places it frequents.

The ancestral home of the Gillow furniture family, the hall itself is equally as impressive as its parkland. The building is still very much lived-in, which makes this place feel even more special as you explore regularly-used rooms such as the imposing dining room and the modest chapel. Leighton Hall is open to visitors from 2pm to 5pm, Tuesday to Friday, May to September. Adult tickets are £9.50.

Astley Hall, Chorley

(Image: Birmingham Post and Mail)

Astley Hall is a museum and art gallery housed within a Grade I listed historic house. Known for its stunning Jacobean plasterwork ceilings, the house is built around an internal Elizabethan courtyard and set within the beautiful surroundings of Astley Park – be sure to check out the park’s fully-renovated Victorian walled garden.

Back inside, you’ll journey through 400 years of history as you take in the building’s breath-taking mid-17th century plaster ceilings, fine English oak furniture and rare painted panelling. Astley Hall is free to the public and open Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays from 12pm till 4.30pm.

Browsholme Hall, Ribble Valley

Built in 1507, Browsholme Hall is Lancashire’s oldest surviving family home and today welcomes visitors who are keen to explore its rich history. As well as historic paintings and antiques, the hall boasts a variety of interesting objects, from weapons and armour to a Zeppelin fragment.

Set within the Forest Of Bowland, an Area Of Outstanding Beauty, the Hall is surrounded by beautiful gardens and parkland so a walk around the grounds is a must-do for any visit. The hall is open between April and September and admission is £7 per adult, see browsholme.com for details of opening times.

Rufford Old Hall, Ormskirk

(Image: Barrie Mills/Liverpool ECHO)

Built around 1530 for Sir Robert Hesketh, only the Great Hall survives from Rufford Old Hall’s original structure. You’ll find an interesting collection of armour on display as well as a beautiful grand piano that dates from between 1875 to 1885 in the Drawing Room.

There’s also daily talks in the Grand Hall where you can learn about the building’s past, and when the weather is on your side, check out the outdoor activities such as their nature trail around the gardens. The opening times for Rufford Old Hall change throughout the year, so its best checking details on the National Trust website at nationaltrust.org.uk.

Towneley Hall, Burnley

Towneley Hall dates back to the 14 century and was the family home of the Towneley's for nearly five centuries. The hall now boasts an art gallery and museum located in 400 acres of parkland and makes the perfect place for a day out packed with history.

As well as a range of events and exhibitions on offer throughout the year, there’s also a children’s play area and fabulous garden centre to keep both you and the little ones busy. Entry is £5 for a year’s pass and it is open from 16 February through to 3 November, Saturday to Thursday, 12pm to 5pm. Winter opening (5 Nov to 15 Feb) is Saturday and Sunday, 12pm till 4pm.

Holker Hall, Grange-Over-Sands

Holker Hall is owned by the Cavendish family and was built in the 1600s. Following a fire, the new wing was rebuilt in the 1870s and is now open to the public. The hall’s award-winning garden has developed through the centuries, and is known for its 400-year-old Great Holker Lime tree and Burlington fountain.

You can tour the house without the restriction of ropes and barriers, where you’ll see the distinguished library, elegant drawing room and ornate dining room. You can also visit the bedroom where Queen Mary stayed in 1937. The hall is open from 23 March to 28 October, Wednesday to Sunday and bank holiday Mondays. The garden is open 10.30am to 5pm and the hall is open 11am till 4pm. Entry for an adult is £12.50.