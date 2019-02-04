The video will start in 8 Cancel

Eight people have been arrested following a brawl in Yates's in Preston in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A row between two customers escalated into violence in which chairs were thrown and glasses were broken.

Police were called to the bar in Church Street at around 12.20am.

One woman said she was in the bar with a friend when a glass bounced off a sign in the ceiling, showering her and a friend with broken glass.

She then recorded footage of the incident on her phone.

A spokesperson for Yates said: “An argument between two customers escalated into a fight within the venue which resulted in a number of arrests by police.

"We are assisting police with their enquiries and have provided CCTV from the night.”

Seven men and a woman were arrested in connection with the disorder.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were made aware at around 12.20am yesterday (Sunday) of some ongoing disorder at a bar on Church Street, Preston.

"Those making the most of the night time economy in Preston should be able to do so safely and we will always deal with incidents of this nature proportionately."

Arrest details are available below:

A 22-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was given a fixed penalty

A 25-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of ABH assault and possession of cocaine was given an adult caution

A 22-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly was given a fixed penalty

A 34-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of assault and was given an adult caution

A 20-year-old woman from Leyland was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was given a fixed penalty

An 18-year-old man from Bolton was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was given a fixed penalty

A 28-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and was given a fixed penalty

A 24-year-old man from Penwortham was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly was released no charge.