The contents of a top was set alight deliberately in Blackpool.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Bispham tip, on Bristol Avenue, at around 10pm on Monday (February 4).

It is believed that the contents had been set alight deliberately, and two fire engines from Blackpool attended the scene.

Firefighters put the blaze out with a hose, and were in attendance for around 40 minutes.

There were no casualties reported as a result of the incident.

The fire service also notified the police of the suspected arson.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two engines from Blackpool attended.

"The contents of an industrial skip had been set alight deliberately.

"Firefighters put out the fire with a hose and there were no casualties reported."