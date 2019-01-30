Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services are on scene after a car crashed into a gas unit in Chorley.

The incident took place at around 7.30am on Wednesday (January 30) on Ackhurst Road.

Firefighters from Chorley, Leyland and Penwortham were called to reports of a car accident, where a vehicle collided with an external gas insulation unit.

This has resulted in a fracture to the gas installation.

Cadent gas engineers are currently on site to repair the fracture, and firefighters remains on scene on standby to monitor the situation and assist in the event of a gas leak.

At around 10.30am, Cadent engineers advised that the incident may cause some disruption to the gas supply nearby industrial units around the Common Bank area.

Fortunately, there are no casualties reported at this incident.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters at the Ackhurst Rd incident are assisting Cadent engineers who are currently on scene repairing a fracture to the gas installation.

"They have advised that some commercial business in the Common Bank area may unfortunately have their gas supply disrupted as a result.

"Crews will remain on standby at the scene to assist if required and updates on the situation will be sent as soon as further information is available."

