Dubai-based airline, Emirates, is hunting for employees in Blackpool.

The world's largest airline company is looking to recruit cabin crew following a recent addition of new routes along its network and increased aircrafts.

New recruits will be joining Emirates multinational cabin crew team.

If successful, they can take advantage of an employment package which includes tax-free income, free high-standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to and from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai.

It also offers attractive concessional travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

To be considered applicants must be at least 21-years-old at the time of joining and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

An open day is being held on Saturday, February 2 at 8am at the Grand Hotel Blackpool for hopeful candidates.

Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates, Richard Jewsbury, said: "Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers.

"This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

Candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the Open Day.