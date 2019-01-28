Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackburn with Darwen Council is buying up an empty home which has seen fly-tippers use it as a dumping ground.

Using compulsory purchase order powers, the mid-terraced house at 32 Hillside Walk in Blackburn will go under council ownership for refurbishment before going to auction.

The property has been empty for over five years since the owner died in 2011.

The council says it has exhausted all engagement with the deceased owner's relatives, including an attempt to acquire the property by agreement.

Over 16 complaints have been made and it is said to be in a very poor state of repair.

As part of the council’s commitment to bringing empty properties back into use, this property has been evaluated using the priority scoring matrix and scores highly.

Cllr Phil Riley said: “The property is a mid-terraced ex-council house on the Delph Lane Estate.

"It is built of yellow brick with a good sized garden to the front and rear of the property along with a garage. The external condition is poor and neglected; the front and rear gardens are overgrown and subject to fly tipping.

“Internally the property has suffered water damage and the ceilings are also in need of repair. The property requires a full refurbishment.

“The garage is in a dilapidated state and is filled with bags of waste. Whilst the property remains empty, fly tipping will continue at the property.

“It is situated on a long terrace of generally well kept homes; this property is having a detrimental impact on the local neighbourhood. There have been 16 complaints made to the council in relation to the property.

“Engagement with the known relatives of the deceased owner of the property, including an attempt to acquire the property by agreement, has been exhausted and compulsory purchase action is now considered to be the only course of action left to the council to bring the property back into use.”

As of October last year, there were 2,341 empty and unfurnished properties in the borough – of which 475 have been empty for over two years.

Once acquired by CPO, the property will be offered for sale via a local estate agent to the highest bidder with preference given to buyers who intend to owner/occupy the property once renovated.

A building licence will be granted to the buyer and formal sale is completed once the property has been renovated to the council’s required standard.