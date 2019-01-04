Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether you're wanting to talk a peaceful stroll, hoping to entertain the kids or get active and play sport - Haslam Park ticks all the boxes.

With more than 100 years of history, the Edwardian park in Preston still retains some of its stunning original features including its beautiful wrought iron entrance gates.

But there's also plenty of modern features at the Grade II listed park that all ages can enjoy including a playground, picnic area and sports areas.

We've put together a comprehensive guide to Haslam Park including a bit about it's history, what you can do there and where you can park to take it all in.

History of Haslam Park

Once open pastureland, Haslam Park was donated to the city by Mary Haslam in 1910. It was designed and built in memory of her father John Haslam - who owned a cotton mill on Parker Street.

She had wanted to make sure there was a safe place for children to play and it was designed by Thomas H Mawson, opening in 1912.

(Image: Sarah Hodgson)

Three years later, Mawson had hoped to build swimming baths at the park but due to a lack of money and the First World War the plans were shelved. However, the baths were later built in 1932 along with an aviary. However the baths closed in 1987 and have since been demolished.

(Image: Sarah Hodgson)

Since then other features have been added including a tree sculpture by Iain Cant. It was created along with pupils from Tulketh High School and members of Intag and was made from a dead beech tree. The sculpture was commissioned by the Art in the Park Project and a bench was also completed in 2003.

Since 2006 the park has had Green Flag status with the area to the north becoming Haslam Park Nature Reserve.

(Image: Sarah Hodgson)

What is there to do at Haslam Park?

The award-winning park sits alongside Lancaster Canal and features a lime tree avenue, rose and sensory garden, pond and lake.

You can take a picturesque walk, jog or bike ride along the pathways and take in the old water fountain while enjoying the surroundings

(Image: Sarah Hodgson)

There are large open green spaces for the kids to play in as well as a children's play area. There are also game areas including basket ball areas, hard-surfaced tennis courts and bowling greens.

Haslam Park does host some events for walkers and children in the school holidays - you can find details of them, here.

(Image: Sarah Hodgson)

Attached to the park is Haslam Nature Reserve which is the perfect spot to take in the local wildlife and get closer to nature.

It includes a 4,000 sq m lake as well as two freshwater brooks, wildflower meadows, open grassland and wetland. It is thought that there are more than 300 species of flora at the reserve.

(Image: Sarah Hodgson)

The reserve is the perfect spot for birdwatchers with the wooded areas home to birdboxes where a variety of creatures nest in. There's also a community orchard with 44 apple trees and eight pear.

Are dogs allowed?

Dogs are welcome to the park but must only be let off the lead in designated areas.

They are not allowed in the following areas - the pond, ornamental lake, play areas, games areas, ball courts, bowling greens and other areas where sports or activities are taking place.

Dogs should be kept under control at all times and you must clean up after them.

(Image: Sarah Hodgson)

Parking

There is free parking available on-site which can be accessed via Bristow Avenue just off Blackpool Road.

Limited spaces are also available via Cottom Lane.

(Image: Google)

Disabled access

The park is wheelchair and pushchair friendly with all entrances suitable for disabled access. The majority of paths in the park are flat and disabled toilets can be found in the Haslam bowls pavilion during bowling season.#

How to get there

(Image: Google)

The park is easily accessible by car, on bike or on foot. The main entrance is opposite Blackpool Road but there are other entrances on Cottom Lane and from Lancaster Canal.

The postcode for Blackpool Road is PR2 1HX while the Bristow Avenue car park is at PR2 1JE and the Cottom Lane entrance can be found using postcode PR2 1JR.