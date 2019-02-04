The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a warehouse fire in Adlington.

The fire, which began at around 11.45pm last night (February 3), is at an industrial unit in Market Street.

A tweet from Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Approximately 20 residents have been evacuated in the immediate locality of the fire incident and those residents downwind of the smoke are advised to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution."

Twelve appliances were initially brought in to tackle the fire, although this has since been reduced to eight.

Jon Charter, incident commander for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service, said: "On arrival, our first attending crews were met with a really well-developed, significant fire which had already breached the roof of the structure.

"The building involved is about 3500 square metres and we understand that it's used for storage of furnishings with significant amounts of combustibles within the building - hence the rapid fire spread."