Young families and staff members were left in a ‘horrendous’ situation when a popular nursery was suddenly closed down.

Blossoms Private Day Nursery in Bacup was shut on Monday, January 14, with parents complaining of no warning.

Ten staff members are looking for new jobs while it is understood around 30 children have had to find nursery provision elsewhere.

The ‘devastated’ joint owner said they were forced to close the long-standing Vale Street nursery, rated Good by Ofsted just two years ago, due to administrative shortfalls compounded by ill health.

Mum Ivona Dimitrova, a full time student, claimed she has been left out of pocket and in ‘a horrible situation’ having pre-paid nursery fees until the middle of April.

She said: “I can’t afford to cover the fees for the new nursery until I get my money. If we leave the nursery we have to provide paid notice four weeks but they didn’t provide any to us and we aren’t getting our money. I haven’t stopped crying for the last two days.”

One mum, who wished not to be named, claimed parents were not informed of the closure even as they dropped children off on Monday morning.

She said: “I found out through another parent messaging me on Facebook informing me the doors would be shut at 6pm Monday and they wouldn’t be re-opening.

“No pre-warning, no nothing. I then spoke to the owner who confirmed this was true - apparently he was going to be ringing round people.

“He should have been informing parents before we went off to work that day. A lot of children have had to go to Rawtenstall, which is out of the way for a lot.”

She claimed the decision came as a shock as parents had been given reassurances that the nursery would be staying open, despite speculation over its future.

However, she added: “The staff at Blossoms were amazing.

“They still stayed in work, put a smile on their faces and cared for our children the same way they always have done. They should be proud of themselves.”

Blossoms’ long-standing joint proprietor said he is ‘devastated’ by the closure of the popular nursery, which came just days after he suffered a heart attack.

John Williams said they took the decision after uncovering ‘administrative’ issues last weekend. He told the Free Press they had contacted each parent individually to explain the situation and the majority understood.

Mr Williams said: “I fetched in three or four people to look at paperwork and we are not Ofsted-compliant.

“We know we didn’t comply with admin. Never has there been an issue about childcare or safeguarding.”

He said he is now facing possible heart surgery after a recent heart attack.

He said: “I was released from hospital on Friday afternoon and came in to the nursery on Saturday and Sunday. It was then that we realised that we were absolutely non-compliant.

“I do sympathise with some of the parents; it’s devastating for all of us.

“We are being threatened on the phone and on email. I understand people are upset but we are losing our pension by the nursery closing. We are losing money to the point where we are fighting for our own survival.”

Mr Williams said it wasn’t a financial decision, despite overheads ‘going through the roof’ and wages rising.

He said: “We felt we could fight through that - but we couldn’t recover the administrative side. My failing health just compounded that.”

Mr Williams said all staff would be paid what they are owed - in some cases around a week’s pay - and they would refund out-of-pocket families ‘as far as possible’.

He added: “We have a specialist company looking into that.

“Because of the administration we have to be very careful because they may have paid - but there’s no record. We have found about seven or eight thousand pounds that we are owed, outstanding from parents.”

Former Blossoms manager Lisa Keeble also contacted us following social media speculation.

She said: “The aftermath of all this for me personally is that there has been an extremely large amount of rumours that are untrue and I am seeking legal advice over.

“This whole situation has been horrendous for the parents, staff and children of Blossoms.

“As you can imagine this has caused an extremely large amount of stress, upset and uncertainty.”

A Facebook group entitled Blossoms Past and Present has been set up for parents and staff to comment on the closure, and share memories and recommendations for alternative provision.

Many parents have been thanking staff for their efforts and professionalism.