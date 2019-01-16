Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a "well loved" woman who was found dead in Burnley have paid tribute.

Leanne Unsworth was found inside her home in Marlborough Street at 7.15pm on Monday, 14 January, night.

It is believed she had suffered 'serious head injuries' and Leanne was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, January 15, two men, aged 38 and 39, from Burnley were arrested in Wythenshawe on suspicion of her murder.

Lancashire Police have launched a murder investigation, and crime scene investigation teams from Lancashire Police are still conducting enquiries at her home.

Leanne's family have now paid a heartfelt tribute to their much-loved family member.

In a statement, they said: "Leanne was a well loved daughter, mum, niece and grandma who will be sadly missed.

"As a family we are trying to come to terms with this tragedy and kindly ask that you respect our wishes for privacy."

Lancashire police are still appealing to the public for information regarding the incident.

Det Ch Insp Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “I would like to reassure people that we believe Leanne's killer was known to her and there is nothing to suggest that there is a wider threat to the public.

"My advice to people is to carry on with their daily business as usual.

“Despite these arrests, our investigation is still live and we need anyone with information to come forward. If you saw anyone in or around the area acting suspiciously, particularly between the hours of 5pm and 7pm, please get in touch.”

A post mortem examination to establish the cause of Leanne’s death will take place in due course.

Alternatively, they can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.