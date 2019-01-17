The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have launched an appeal for information after an ATM raid in Preston.

It is believed that three men damaged the cash machine at the Post Office on Garstang Road, in Preston.

Lancashire police confirmed that a quantity of cash was taken during the incident, and that the men made off from the scene in a black Mercedes.

(Image: Handout)

There are reports the vehicle was recovered in the Wigan area.

Footage from the scene shows the aftermath of the theft. The damaged cash machine can be seen and sirens heard in the background.

An investigation has been launched and enquiries are on-going.

The incident took place at around 11.40pm on Wednesday (January 16).

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said: "We were called around 11.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 16) following reports of a cash machine theft in Preston.

"It was reported three men had damaged the ATM machine at the Post Office in Garstang Road.

"A quantity of cash was taken during the incident before the offenders made off from the scene in a black Mercedes."

Anyone who has any information, or saw anything suspicious, is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 1592 of January 16.