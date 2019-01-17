Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former parish councillor attempted to kill his ex-wife by running her over in Lancashire , a court heard.

Mark Gibbons mounted the pavement on Aughton Street, in Ormskirk , in July last year, and hit Julia Woolgar with his car.

On Wednesday, January 16, the 62-year-old appeared at Preston Crown Court and was expected to face trail for attempted murder.

However, the former Aughton parish councillor changed his plea to guilty.

He has also pleaded guilty to assault and breaching a restraining order at an earlier hearing.

Lancashire police received reports that a Citroen DS3 had mounted the pavement and hit a pedestrian at around 10.15am on Monday, July 23.

The road was closed between Queen Street and Park Road for about three hours while emergency services attended.

Dr Woolgar, who herself was elected to Aughton parish council in 2015, suffered injuries to her lower body in the collision and was taken to Aintree Hospital.

The couple regularly served on the organising committee of the Aughton’s Got Talent competition and were actively involved in the Aughton Community Together group.

Gibbons, of Bold Lane, Ormskirk, was granted bail until sentencing on Monday, March 18.