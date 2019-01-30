The snow fell across Lancashire overnight and a number of schools have announced that they will close for the day.
These are largely affecting the Rossendale area of Lancashire but there are also a number in Chorley, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley, Rossendale and West Lancashire.
There are also a number of traffic issues across the region.
The list below is accurate as of 8.17am and will be updated, but the most recent list is available via the link above.
The following schools are closed today:
Chorley
- Buckshaw Primary School
- Mayfield Specialist School
Hyndburn and Ribble Valley
- Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School
- Accrington St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
- Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School
Rossendale
- Alder Grange School
- All Saints’ Catholic High School
- Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School
- Balladen Community Primary School
- Crawshawbooth Primary School
- Fearns Community Sports College
- Haslingden Hillside Nursery School
- Haslingden Primary School
- St Paul’s Church of England Primary School, Rawstenhall
- St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Haslingden
- Waterfoot Primary School
- Whitworth Community High School
West Lancashire
- Bishop Martin Church of England Primary School
- Dalton St Michael’s Church of England Primary School
-
Kingsbury Primary School
-
Skelmersdale Trinity Church of England/Methodist Primary School
-
St Teresa's Catholic Primary School. Up Holland
-
St Thomas the Martyr Church of England Primary School
-
West Lancashire Community High School