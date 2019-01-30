Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The snow fell across Lancashire overnight and a number of schools have announced that they will close for the day.

These are largely affecting the Rossendale area of Lancashire but there are also a number in Chorley, Hyndburn and Ribble Valley, Rossendale and West Lancashire.

There are also a number of traffic issues across the region.

The list below is accurate as of 8.17am and will be updated, but the most recent list is available via the link above.

The following schools are closed today:

Chorley

Buckshaw Primary School

Mayfield Specialist School

Hyndburn and Ribble Valley

Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School

Accrington St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

Rhyddings Business and Enterprise School

Rossendale

Alder Grange School

All Saints’ Catholic High School

Bacup Holy Trinity Stacksteads Church of England Primary School

Balladen Community Primary School

Crawshawbooth Primary School

Fearns Community Sports College

Haslingden Hillside Nursery School

Haslingden Primary School

St Paul’s Church of England Primary School, Rawstenhall

St Mary's Roman Catholic Primary School, Haslingden

Waterfoot Primary School

Whitworth Community High School

West Lancashire