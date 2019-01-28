Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 13-year-old girl was airlifted to hospital after being knocked down by a quad bike.

The incident, which took place on Sunday (January 27) at around 3pm, left the young teenager with a serious leg injury.

She sustained the injury after being knocked down by a green Honda Fourtrax off road quad bike on a football field near Aveling Drive, in Banks, near Southport.

North West Ambulance Service attended the scene, and airlifted the victim, who they said was 'approximately' 13-years-old, to Alder Hey Children's Hospital for treatment.

The quad bike has since been seized by police, and has been sent for forensic examination.

But the force are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information, to come forward.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "On Sunday 27th January at around 3pm a young female was knocked down by a green Honda Fourtrax off road quad bike (picture) on the football field near Aveling Drive, Banks.

"The female has suffered a serious leg injury and had to be airlifted to hospital.

"The quad bike has been seized and sent to CSI for forensics."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information regarding the owner of the quad bike, to contact 7176@lancashire.pnn.police.uk and quote log number LC-20190127-0878 or dial 101.