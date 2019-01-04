Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Whether its time, goods or money you’d like to donate to those in need, here’s how you can help fight homelessness in your area

Preston

You can support the Foxton Centre’s Hungry Campaign by donating just £1. Every £1 you donate buys a homeless person in Preston a balanced meal. The Foxton Centre provides 40 free hot meals to people who need them each week as part of the Hungry Campaign.

The centre is always in need of an extra pair of helping hands, so volunteering your time here will help make a difference, too. It’s also worth checking in with the centre to see what goods they are in need of, such as clothing, food and hygiene products.

Check out thefoxtoncentre.co.uk to find out more about how you can help. Other centres around Preston that offer help for the homeless are The Salvation Army Preston, Emmaus Community and Luv Preston – a local charity with volunteers ranging from age 17 to 70.

Burnley

Emmaus Burnley is always on the lookout for volunteers and there’s a variety of ways you can help out. If you have a few hours to spare each week, why not look at volunteering in one of its two charity shops in Burnley? If DIY is more your thing, volunteering as a handyworker would be right up your street.

The charity needs people to help out with jobs such as painting and decorating, plumbing and basic joinery. There are also opportunities to get involved with preparing meals with a role in the kitchen.

Another homelessness support charity in Burnley in need of your help is Stepping Stones Projects. They provide accommodation and support to the homeless across the North West and help give their clients the knowledge and confidence they need to maintain independent accommodation. A donation to their charity can be made at stepping-stone.org.uk.

Lancaster

Christ Church operates a winter night shelter in Christ Church Hall for men and women in the city and the surrounding areas who have no other accommodation.

The charity provides the only non-referral night shelter in the North West and also supplies hot drinks and snacks. Christ Church relies on donations and the generosity of volunteers, so help of as a little as an hour a week is muchly appreciated here. If you would like to volunteer your time or donate money or food, contact the Night Shelter Coordinator on 07547 717060.

The Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service is a charity that helps those sleeping rough to find accommodation and learn essential life skills needed for independent living. The charity encourages volunteers who feel that they have a specific skill that could benefit their client training team (those with craft skills who would be willing to run a class, for example). Visit ldhas.org.uk for more information about volunteering.

Blackpool

The Ashley Foundation is a homeless support charity that’s committed to helping people rebuild relationships, deal with drug or alcohol issues and stay in employment or education. You can help the charity by donating items such as ‘starter packs’ including unopened toiletries and long-life food or by offering a cash donation. £10 will buy a resident a pair of smart shoes for a job interview, and £25 buys a single bedding set for a resident moving into their own accommodation. Visit theashleyfoundation.org.uk to find out more.

Blackburn

Nightsafe supports young people aged 16 to 24 in the Blackburn and Darwen borough. The shelter provides people with a place to stay as they are helped to find a more permanent accommodation. It also runs Platform 5, a day centre with facilities such as showers, laundry and meals. You can help support the shelter by making a donation at blackburn-nightsafe.org.uk.

Donating to Blackburn Foodbank is another great way of helping those in need in the Blackburn area. You can give food, money or time. Food donation spots around Blackburn can be found at Tesco Hill Street, Barclays Bank on Darwen Street and Morrisons in Blackburn town centre. Visit blackburn.foodbank.org.uk to find a list of their urgently-needed food items.