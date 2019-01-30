Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travelling around Lancashire today has not been a fun task.

Those waking up to a county covered in snow could probably have guessed what they would be in for.

Three serious incidents across the county caused issues for those travelling.

That's without the significant delays that were caused by the snow itself - which caused some roads in East Lancashire to be blocked entirely.

We also, which we've gone into less detail about here, had incidents on both the M61 and M65.

And that's before we mention all the closed schools.

Below is a round-up of everything that we reported on today.

The M55 incident

We received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the M55.

Most witnesses are reporting that multiple vehicles are involved in the incident, while one witness says that there are nine at the scene.

The description from traffic update provider Inrix said: "Reports of queueing traffic and lane blocked on entry ramp due to multi-vehicle accident on M55 Eastbound at J3 A585 Fleetwood Road (Kirkham).

"Sensors indicate the accident has occurred on the entry slip road, callers report that lane one (of two) is blocked."

That picture at the top shows how bad the scene was.

Police, however, told us that the incident was not serious.

We are providing live updates on that here.

The M6 spillage

A lorry shed it's load on the M6 around midday.

This meant that two lanes were closed on the carriageway for most of the day.

There is currently no word on what the load was - but it caused some damage to the carriageway.

As a result, the M6 is expected to be closed for a length of time this evening.

The gas incident in Chorley

Emergency services were on scene after a car crashed into a gas unit in Chorley.

The incident took place at around 7.30am on Wednesday (January 30) on Ackhurst Road.

(Image: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)

Firefighters from Chorley, Leyland and Penwortham were called to reports of a car accident, where a vehicle collided with an external gas insulation unit.

This resulted in a fracture to the gas installation.