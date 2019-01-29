Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a man 'forced himself' on a 19-year-old woman in Lancaster.

The incident took place on Saturday (January 26) at around 1.30am.

It has been reported that the victim, a 19-year-old woman, had entered a passageway off Penny Street with a man, who then forced himself on her.

Lancashire Police are investigating the incident and have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the sexual assault.

Detectives are keen to speak to the man pictured and are asking anyone who recognises him to contact them as soon as possible.

DS Simon Coates, of Lancaster CID, said: "This was a traumatic incident for the victim and she is being supported by specially-trained officers.

“We have launched an investigation and as part of our enquiries would like to speak to the man pictured.

"We would ask anybody who recognises him to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anybody with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 951 of January 26.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously via 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.