Aspiring firefighters have been invited to come and have a taster of the thrilling career.

Put your dreams into action with a taster day at Lancashire Fire and Rescue.

Various fire stations across Lancashire are inviting people who want to their try at the profession to come and trial it out for themselves.

The tasters will enable you to discover if the career is for you, learning from people already in the industry.

You can learn about the active role from firefighters, physical training instructors and their human resources team.

Appliances, equipment and apparatus will be on hand for you to see for yourself.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "We want to recruit wholetime firefighters in March 2019 and in accordance with our commitment to our equality, diversity and inclusion strategy welcome female, LGBT applicants and those from black and minority ethnic groups.

"Fires don’t discriminate, neither do we and we want the best firefighters to serve our diverse communities."

Eight tasters across the country will be held from 10am on the various days listed below: