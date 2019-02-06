Coming to you with all the latest news and traffic updates from Lancashire .
Traffic returns to normal on M65 after earlier incident
Traffic has returned to normal on the M65 after earlier car crash.
The incident took place between Junction 5 for Stadsworth and Junction 6 for Blackburn.
Lane two, of two, was blocked until around 8.15am, and congestion up to Junction 3 as a result - but all lanes have now reopened.
Travel website INRIX said: “Traffic returned to normal, earlier accident on M65 Eastbound from J5 B6232 (Guide / Shadsworth) to J6 A6119 Whitebirk Drive (Blackburn / Whitebirk Roundabout).
“Previous congestion to J3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton-le-Dale).”
Lane on M6 closed after caravan broke down
One lane on the M6 northbound carriageway has closed due to a caravan breaking down.
The vehicle has broken down between Junction 33 or Preston and Junction 34 with Lancaster.
As a result, one lane, of three, is closed - but according to traffic website INRIX, traffic is coping well.
