All of the Lancashire towns named as potential areas for new parking charges should come together to fight against the “injustice” of the idea, according to a veteran Chorley shop owner.

Malcolm Allen – who has run Malcolm’s Musicland for 45 years – made the call after Lancashire County Council’s cabinet agreed to launch a public consultation on proposals to introduce on-street pay and display spaces in almost a dozen areas.

Around 4,000 signatures have been gathered on two petitions from the east of the county – one of which was presented at an acrimonious cabinet meeting earlier this week.

According to Malcolm, who is also chair of the Chorley Traders’ Alliance, the town’s presence on the list of possibilities should spur locals into action.

“It will deter some people – you expect to pay on-street charges in cities, but it could be a death knell for a lot of businesses in local market towns,” Malcolm said.

“You’d get customers coming in and saying, ‘Oh no, my parking time is up’ and then rushing off, whereas with free parking they are more leisurely.”

The county council is responsible for roadside parking arrangements, but off-street car parks are operated by district authorities. And Malcolm says that could provide Chorley with an opportunity, no matter what the outcome of the county-wide consultation.

“Our local council offers up to three hours of free parking [in the town’s long stay car parks] – and the traders would actively promote that. The whole thing just seems like a total waste of money and a hair-brained idea.

“The internet does have an impact on the high street and even the government have recognised this by reducing bus rates. The last thing we need is to charge shoppers to come to Chorley,” Malcolm added.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council said: “A number of areas are under consideration, but no decisions have been made about where these spaces would be introduced.

“Applying charges to on-street parking can help to ensure turnover of spaces where there is demand, making it easier for people to visit local businesses.

“There is a requirement to consult on all new traffic regulations, so people will have an opportunity to give their views before any changes to parking are introduced.”

Top Lancashire councillors speak out about pay and display petition:

The two political heavyweights involved in a stand-off during a meeting where pay and display charges were discussed have been reacting to the row.

Conservative leader of Lancashire County Council, Geoff Driver, and Liberal Democrat group leader, David Whipp, spent several minutes facing off, after County Cllr Whipp stood to present a petition during a cabinet meeting.

County Cllr Driver said he did not see the petition, which was handed to the leader of the opposition during the discussion.

“At no time did County Cllr Whipp attempt to present a petition to me or Cabinet and I was not even aware he had one until much later.

“All he was doing is what he has done on many occasions – disrupting the meeting and preventing Cabinet going about its legitimate business. He is a disgrace.”

But County Cllr Whipp defended his actions.

“The Conservatives have guillotined debate in full council meetings, curtailed the right of councillors to question the executive at cabinet and scrapped the executive scrutiny committee – they are systematically dismantling democracy.

“My actions were reasonable and proportionate. It was County Cllr Driver who advanced around the room and attempted to intimidate me,” County Cllr Whipp said.