Snow and ice will hit Lancashire today, according to Met Office warning.

An initial warning was issued yesterday (January 28), which stated that snow and ice was expected to hit the county from around midday today until 11am Wednesday.

However, the weather experts then issued another warning bringing the forecast forward to 1am this morning (January 29), with the initial warning remaining in place.

However, the new warning should only effect areas above 200m, which largely applies to East Lancashire.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Showers will turn increasingly to snow on higher ground then to lower levels later in the night and on Tuesday morning.

"5 to 10 cm of fresh snow is expected above about 200m in Scotland with a cover of 1 to 2 cm at lower levels.

"Northwest England may see localised 2-4 cm above 200m. Ice will affect some untreated surfaces."

As a result of the weather, it is thought that some roads and railways may experience delays.

This is when the snow will be coming to your area, according to BBC weather:

Preston

Residents in Preston can expect to experience sleet from 9am until 5pm, along with some showers and a "gentle breeze."

Later this evening, until around 8pm, winds are expected to increase and sleet and rain will continue.

From 8pm, however, the rain and sleet will stop, leaving "light cloud and a moderate breeze" until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The average temperature will be 3°, although it will hit lows of -1° throughout the day.

Blackburn

Largely the same forecast has been issued for Blackburn this morning, although the average temperature will be slightly lower at 2°, hitting lows of -2° throughout the day.

Snow is expected to fall from 5pm until 8pm, with "heavy snow" forecast at times.

Burnley

Sunny internals and a gentle breeze will start the day in Burnley , but sleet and rain are forecast to fall from 10am until 1pm.

Heavy snow showers are forecast in the area from 2pm, and are set to continue until 8pm when the weather will be cloudy with a light breeze until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Residents should wrap up warm as the average temperature will be 3°, and it will reach lows of -3°.

Lancaster

Sleet and rain can be expected in Lancaster this morning, along with a "moderate breeze" until 5pm this evening.

The weather is then set to turn cloudy and this will remain until Wednesday morning.

The average temperature will be 3°, hitting lows of 0° throughout the day.

Southport

There will be sleet showers and a gentle breeze in Southport this morning, which will take place until around noon.

Just rain and a "moderate breeze" has been forecast until 1pm, before the sleet continues and will fall until 7pm.

This evening the weather is expected to turn cloudy and windy and will remain that way until tomorrow morning.

The temperature in the seaside town will be 4° on average, and hit lows of 0°.

Blackpool

Blackpool residents will experience sleet showers and wind until around 6pm.

The weather this evening is forecast to be partly cloudy with a moderate breeze, and this is set to continue until around 5pm tomorrow morning, when "light snow" is forecast to fall in the area.

Similar to Southport, the temperature in the town will be 4° on average, and hit lows of 0°.

Lancashire Council Council has also urged motorists to park carefully ahead of the predicted snowfall in the county.

The county's highways teams has issued the warning to ensure that gritters can do their job properly.

They've warned that parts of some gritting routes often go untreated because drivers don't leave enough room for vehicles to get past.