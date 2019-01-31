Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weather experts have predicted a sunny end to the week, despite a snowy start.

The Met Office previously issued four weather warnings this week for parts of England, including Lancashire, for snow and ice.

Lancashire residents awoke to a county covered in snow yesterday morning (January 30), which caused significant delays for those travelling by road, rail or plane.

Some roads in East Lancashire to be blocked entirely, and a lot of schools announced they were closed for the day.

However, according to The Met Office, it seems that the weather might improve towards the end of this week.

This is the upcoming weather forecast for your area, according to The Met Office:

Preston

Residents in Preston can expect sun until 5pm this evening, before it turns to a partly cloudy night - although some ice and remainders of snow can still be seen in the area.

Sunny weather is also predicted for tomorrow, from nine until five, with a clear night in the evening. The temperature will be 4°C on average, and reach lows of -2°C throughout the day.

The same weather conditions have also been forecast for Saturday.

However, the weather will take a turn for the worst on Sunday, with light rain forecast from 3pm until 9pm.

Blackburn

Sunny weather has been forecast until 5pm this evening for Blackburn , with a cloudy night ahead.

Cloudy weather is set to return tomorrow, with sunny intervals from 11am. The temperature will be 3°C on average, and drop as low as -3°C.

(Image: Carla Harris)

The sun will return on Saturday, though, with sun expected from 9am until 6pm, and there will be clear skies overnight.

Rain and sleet showers are forecast for Sunday, however, from 3pm until 9pm.

Burnley

Sunny intervals can be expected until 5pm today, until overcast weather will lead to a clear night this evening.

Snow is set to fall at around 4am in Burnley tomorrow, but sunny intervals are set to take place from 11am until 5pm.

Saturday is set to be a sunny day from 9am until 6pm, before a night with clear skies.

(Image: Si Carvell)

However, sleet showers and rain are forecast to take place from 3pm until 6pm on Sunday. The average temperature throughout the day will be 3°C, but it will drop as low as -1°C.

Lancaster

Sunny weather will continue in Lancaster until 5pm this evening, before residents will see a largely clear night sky.

More sun is expected tomorrow and Saturday, from 9am until 5pm, with more clear nights ahead.

Both days will have an average temperature of 3°C, but will drop as low as -3°C in parts.

Sunday will see plenty of clouds and light showers of rain between 3pm until 9pm.

Southport

Sun will continue in Southport until 5pm today, with a night of clear skies this evening.

Tomorrow will see cloudy weather all day, with temperatures hitting highs of 4°C.

Sunny weather is forecast for the seaside town on Saturday, with sunshine forecast from 9am until 6pm.

However, Sunday will bring cloudy weather with light showers predicted from 3pm until 6pm.

Blackpool

Blackpool will experience sun until 5pm today, before a night of cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with sunny intervals from 11am until 5pm, with a clear night forecast in the evening.

Saturday will be sunny from 9am until 6pm, with another clear night ahead. The average temperature will be 4 °C, but will go as low as -24 °C throughout the day.

However, cloud has been forecast for Sunday, with light rain between 3pm and 6pm.