Tauheedul Islam Girls' High School was the best performing Lancashire school or college in A Levels last year.

According to figures released by the Department of Education, pupils at the Blackburn with Darwen school scored an average of 42.9 points per A Level entry in 2018 - the equivalent to a grade B+.

This was far higher than the national average of 33.3 points per A Level entry, the equivalent of a C+.

In Blackburn with Darwen, the average point score was 30.4 (a grade C), while in Lancashire it was 35 (a grade B-), and in Blackpool 32.3 (a grade C+).

The results also show the proportion of pupils who took primarily A Levels and gained grades of AAB or higher, including at least two in facilitating subjects.

Facilitating subjects are maths, further maths, English literature, physics, biology, chemistry, geography, history, and modern and classical languages.

At Tauheedul Islam Girls' High School, 32.6% of pupils gained grades AAB or higher in their A Levels.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School was the school with the highest proportion of pupils gaining grades of AAB or higher locally, at 47%.

In Blackburn with Darwen, 9.5% of pupils gained AAB or higher in their A Levels, including at least two in facilitating subjects, as did 15.4% of pupils in Lancashire, and 8.7% of pupils in Blackpool.

Nationally, 13.7% of pupils who primarily took A Levels gained grades of AAB or higher in their exams in 2018.