A popular pub in Lathom has closed temporarily due to the damage caused by a huge fire.

The blaze broke out at around 2am on Sunday, January 20, at The Ship at Lathom, on Wheat Lane, near Ormskirk.

Firefighters were called to the fire where members of the public were reported as still being inside, and arrived to find the ground floor kitchen "well alight."

Crews were on scene for around three hours, and used firefighting equipment to tackle the fire.

However, the blaze had caused "extensive damage" to the ground floor of the building and its contents.

As a result of the damage, The Ship have taken to their Facebook page to confirm that the venue will be closed temporally.

The post said: "An initial inspection by fire officers looks like an electrical fault is the cause.

"This has caused some quite substantial damage which means we will be shut for the time being.

"Although it is pretty devastating news for ourselves and the team, fortunately everyone is safe and well."

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that occupants of the building received a precautionary check by the Ambulance service and did not require hospitalisation.

A spokesperson said: "The crews forced entry into the building and two breathing apparatus teams with firefighting equipment tackled the fire before searching the property to ensure no persons were trapped.

"The occupants of the building were located and confirmed that everyone was out and the property was empty. They had been warned of the fire by the fire alarm which was sounding on the ground floor.

"The fire was extinguished fully and on this occasion, there were no casualties, but the fire caused extensive damage to ground floor and contents."

Staff at The Ship are currently working their way through contacting existing bookings, and providing alternative options for customers to dine at their sister pub The Cricketers.

They aim to be able to reopen the venue to the public "as soon as possible."