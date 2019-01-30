We have received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the M55.

Most witnesses are reporting that multiple vehicles are involved in the incident, while one witness says that there are nine at the scene.

The description from traffic update provider Inrix said: "Reports of queueing traffic and lane blocked on entry ramp due to multi-vehicle accident on M55 Eastbound at J3 A585 Fleetwood Road (Kirkham).

"Sensors indicate the accident has occurred on the entry slip road, callers report that lane one (of two) is blocked."

The incident comes after a number of delays on the roads today (January 30), many of which were caused by the weather.

We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.

