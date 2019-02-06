Coming to you with all the latest news and traffic updates from Lancashire .
Traffic held on M6 northbound
Traffic is being held on M6 northbound carriageway after vehicle fire.
The incident has taken place between junction 33 for Lancaster South and Garstang.
The vehicle on fire is now on the hard shoulder, but traffic is being held while the blaze is dealt with.
Emotional tributes paid to girl who died in M61 crash
Emotional tributes have been paid to Lancaster’s Ebony Gould who died in a car accident on the M61.
The much-loved teen would have turned 13 on Monday (February 4) and locals have marked the her birthday by laying flowers in Dalton Square and the Ashton Memorial in Williamson Park was also bathed in pink light.
Ebony sadly died in a car accident when she was on her way home from a shopping trip to the Trafford Centre with her step-mum Jade Johnson on January 26.
To read the whole story, visit our website here.
Light traffic on Lancashire roads
Despite two incidents on the M65 and the M6 earlier this morning, roads appear to be running as usual in Lancashire.
According to INRIX, the motorways have also now been cleared after a car crash on M65 and a caravan breaking down on the M6.
Traffic returns to normal on M65 after earlier incident
Traffic has returned to normal on the M65 after earlier car crash.
The incident took place between Junction 5 for Stadsworth and Junction 6 for Blackburn.
Lane two, of two, was blocked until around 8.15am, and congestion up to Junction 3 as a result - but all lanes have now reopened.
Travel website INRIX said: “Traffic returned to normal, earlier accident on M65 Eastbound from J5 B6232 (Guide / Shadsworth) to J6 A6119 Whitebirk Drive (Blackburn / Whitebirk Roundabout).
“Previous congestion to J3 (Blackburn West / Wheelton / Walton-le-Dale).”
Lane on M6 closed after caravan broke down
One lane on the M6 northbound carriageway has closed due to a caravan breaking down.
The vehicle has broken down between Junction 33 or Preston and Junction 34 with Lancaster.
As a result, one lane, of three, is closed - but according to traffic website INRIX, traffic is coping well.
