A road traffic collision is reported to have brought the M6 Northbound to a stop.
Junctions 24 and 25 are affected with traffic being halted in all lanes.
Emergency services are in attendance, including the ambulance service, Highways North West and North West Motorway Police.
A spokesperson for North West Motorway Police wrote on Twitter: "M6 NB j24 to j25. All lanes have come to a stop and we are taking reports of an RTC in the area. Ambulance, @HighwaysNWEST and ourselves attending."
All traffic is being taken off at Junction 25.
Police are advising and diverting drivers.
Southbound
Traffic easing on the M6 SB - two of the lanes were previously closed to deal with damage to central reservation but these have since been reopened.
Diversion now moving
The held traffic is now leaving the M6 at J25.
This is adding around 45 minutes to travel time at the moment.
Southbound
Lanes 2 and 3 southbound have also been closed to assist with damage to the central reservation.
Diversion details
Follow the solid triangle for diversions.
