A road traffic collision is reported to have brought the M6 Northbound to a stop.

Junctions 24 and 25 are affected with traffic being halted in all lanes.

Emergency services are in attendance, including the ambulance service, Highways North West and North West Motorway Police.

A spokesperson for North West Motorway Police wrote on Twitter: "M6 NB j24 to j25. All lanes have come to a stop and we are taking reports of an RTC in the area. Ambulance, @HighwaysNWEST and ourselves attending."

All traffic is being taken off at Junction 25.

Police are advising and diverting drivers.

We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.

