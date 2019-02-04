The northbound services on the M6 at Forton are currently closed due to a chemical spillage.

Police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) are at the scene between J32 and J33.

The motorway remains open.

We will update you as soon as we know more.

A tweet from police said: "The northbound motorway services at Forton are currently closed following a chemical spillage. Emergency services are at the scene. The motorway itself remains open. Updates to follow.

And Highways England said: "Pls note: - The services at #Forton are closed on the #M6 Northbound J32-J33 #Lancashire. @LancsRoadPolice + Our Traffic Officers are at scene, dealing with a significant spill. Updates to follow."

