We have received reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the M55.
Most witnesses are reporting that multiple vehicles are involved in the incident, while one witness says that there are nine at the scene.
The description from traffic update provider Inrix said: "Reports of queueing traffic and lane blocked on entry ramp due to multi-vehicle accident on M55 Eastbound at J3 A585 Fleetwood Road (Kirkham).
"Sensors indicate the accident has occurred on the entry slip road, callers report that lane one (of two) is blocked."
Meanwhile we can confirm the M6 will be closed overnight following a fuel spillage.
The incident comes after a number of delays on the roads today (January 30), many of which were caused by the weather.
We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.
M6 closure
The M6 will now be closed overnight to be resurfaced.
Latest update
The scene has been cleared and the investigation has finished.
The road should be open soon.
Warning
A reminder that a weather warning is in place this evening and tomorrow morning.
Details are here, travel safe.
Still slow on M55
Latest update from Highways England is below.
Traffic is slowly being released but the scale of the incident means that it’s not a quick task.
Moving
Great news.
Some advice for tomorrow.
Details
The BBC are reporting that nine vehicles were involved in the incident, and one was taken to hospital.
Traffic diversion delays
There are further delays as people seek to avoid the M55 incident.
Very slow traffic on A583 Blackpool Road Eastbound from M55 J4 (Blackpool) to A585. Delays are due to traffic diverting off the M55 for the closure between J4 and J3. In patches.
Diversion
Hopefully people can get moving.
9pm closure for M6
That closure time for 9pm has been confirmed.
There is no place for such behaviour.
Be good to emergency services.
M6 and M61 update
A reminder that the M6 has lanes closed due to the earlier load shedding.
The M61 is feeling the brunt of this as people divert.
Two hours
It is not looking good.
Emergency services are working hard at the scene.
Footage shows multiple vehicles stranded
Footage from witnesses at the scene shows how multiple cars have crashed in this incident.
Cars can be seen appearing to have collided with both the central reservation and with other cars.
Vehicles are currently stranded on the hard shoulder, many flashing their hazard lights and with multiple damage.
Pedestrians can be seen standing on the bank at the other side of the hard shoulder.
Police are dealing with the crashed vehicles and witnesses involved.
However officers do not believe the crash to be serious.
Drivers are expecting to be stuck for a while
With no sign of movement on the M55, drivers are expecting to be stuck for a while.
Police have said they cannot state how long the motorway will be closed for.
Motorists have been waiting for over an hour
The incident has reportedly left drivers stuck for over an hour.
Police have said long delays can be expected.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
It has been reported that there is still no sign of movement on the M55.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
Traffic is at a standstill
Traffic is currently not moving according to witnesses at the incident.
Police say that motorists can expect long delays.
Witnesses report between 9 - 18 vehicles involved
Witnesses on the scene have reported that between 9 - 18 cars are involved, although the police have stated that the crash is not serious.
Some witnesses at the scene have reported seeing several vehicles stranded on both the exit slip road and main carriageway.
Police say the crash is not serious
Police have stated that they do not believe the crash to be serious.
There is no confirmation yet as to how many vehicles are involved.
Officers cannot state how long the motorway will be closed for, however motorists have been told to expect delays.
Police have closed a section of the M55
Police have closed off the Eastbound carriageway of the M55.
The closure is set in place at junction 3 due to the road traffic collision.
Officers are advising people to avoid the area and to expect expect delays.
More as we get it
Emergency services are heading to the scene.