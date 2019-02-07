Lancashire Police have taped off a road in the Ribbleton area of Preston this morning (February 7).
Emergency services are still at the scene in Miller Road, according to witnesses.
Forensic teams are in attendance and the police cordon has been set up.
LancsLive has approached police for more information regarding the incident.
This is breaking news and we will provide you with full details once they become available.
Road taped off
This picture has been sent in to us showing police tape across the road.
Bus services diverted
Preston Bus said that there are some changes to bus services due to the road being taped off.
They posted the following on Facebook:
Due to an incident in the Moor Nook area of #Preston, Stagecoach service 9 may be affected. Preston Bus service 8 is operating as normal for the time being.
