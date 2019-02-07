Lancashire Police have taped off a road in the Ribbleton area of Preston this morning (February 7).

Emergency services are still at the scene in Miller Road, according to witnesses.

Forensic teams are in attendance and the police cordon has been set up.

LancsLive has approached police for more information regarding the incident.

This is breaking news and we will provide you with full details once they become available.

For the latest news and breaking news visit the LancsLive website.

Get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

To keep updated, following LancsLive on Facebook and @LiveLancs on Twitter.