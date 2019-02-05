Some train services have been cancelled after a person has died near Lostock train station.
Due to the fatality, all services between Preston and Bolton are currently not running.
According to Northern, the person was "near the lines at Lostock."
Northern has tweeted the news. In response to one user, they said: “All these services have been cancelled this morning due to a fatality near the lines at Lostock.
“I apologise for the inconvenience this has caused for you this morning.”
It was initially thought that the disruption would last until 9am, although it is now thought it will be continue until 11am.
British Transport Police has been approached for comment.
All train lines have now reopened
All train lines have now reopened after being previously cancelled between Preston and Bolton, according to Northern.
Prior to the reopening, rail replacement transport was running between Preston and Bolton, and from Wigan to Bolton.
Passengers send tributes to person who died
Passengers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the person who has sadly died.
Paramedics attended the scene this morning, and a person was found dead at the scene.
Police attempting to inform family of fatality
The age and gender of the person who died has not yet been confirmed by British Transport Police.
The force claims they are currently attempting to inform the family of the incident.
Officers are also currently working to establish the circumstances behind the death.
Services running again in one direction only
No trains can run through Lostock station torwards Bolton after a person died near the tracks.
It is thought that the disruption will continue until 11am.
Although Northern have now confirmed that services can now run between Bolton, Preston and Wigan “in this direction only.”
Latest update from British Transport Police
“Officers were called to the lines close to Bolton station at 6.20am this morning following reports of a body close to the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, but sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
“Officers are currently working to establish the circumstances behind their death.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 79 of 5/2/19.”
