Some train services have been cancelled after a person has died near Lostock train station.

Due to the fatality, all services between Preston and Bolton are currently not running.

According to Northern, the person was "near the lines at Lostock."

Northern has tweeted the news. In response to one user, they said: “All these services have been cancelled this morning due to a fatality near the lines at Lostock.

“I apologise for the inconvenience this has caused for you this morning.”

It was initially thought that the disruption would last until 9am, although it is now thought it will be continue until 11am.

British Transport Police has been approached for comment.

