Coming to you with the latest news and travel updates from Lancashire as snow begins to fall.

The Met Office issued a warning yesterday (January 28), which stated that snow and ice was expected to hit the county from around midday today until 11am Wednesday.

The weather experts then issued another warning bringing the forecast forward to 1am this morning (January 29), with the initial warning remaining in place.

According to the Met Office, the North West could see up to 2-4cm of snow above 200m, and ice will affect some untreated surfaces.

As a result of the weather, it is thought that some roads and railways may experience delays.

We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.

