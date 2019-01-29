Coming to you with the latest news and travel updates from Lancashire as snow begins to fall.
The Met Office issued a warning yesterday (January 28), which stated that snow and ice was expected to hit the county from around midday today until 11am Wednesday.
The weather experts then issued another warning bringing the forecast forward to 1am this morning (January 29), with the initial warning remaining in place.
According to the Met Office, the North West could see up to 2-4cm of snow above 200m, and ice will affect some untreated surfaces.
As a result of the weather, it is thought that some roads and railways may experience delays.
We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.
One lane of M6 blocked due to broken down car
One lane of the M6 northbound carriageway is blocked by a broken down car.
The blocked lane is between J34 for Lancaster and J35 near Carnforth.
Lane three, of three lanes, is blocked whilst vehicle awaits recovery.
According to travel website INRIX, traffic is coping well with the blockage.
Llama 'lost' in the snow in Newchurch
A llama has been spotted on its own at the top of Seat Naze, in Newchurch.
Local residents are concerned that it belongs to someone and has escaped, and is now stranded in the snow.
They said: “We think it’s escaped.
“It doesn’t have a shelter and it’s snowing pretty heavily.”
Bus services delayed due to snowfall
Some bus services are delayed due to the snowfall.
The 125 Stagecoach service is delayed due to road conditions between Bolton and Chorley.
Therefore commuters are being advised to allow more time for their journey.
Heavy snow in Lancaster
Snow is failing heavily at Lancaster University.
Pedestrians should take extra care when using footpaths as they may be icy.
The Met Office has issued third weather warning for Lancashire
The Met Office has issued the third weather warning for snow and ice for Lancashire this week.
The latest yellow warning predicts that snow and ice may bring disruption in England, including parts of Lancashire.
The weather conditions will begin at 3pm on Thursday (January 31), and continue until noon on Friday (February 1).
The weather experts also claim that there is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
Lancaster, Wyre and Fylde districts to be gritted this evening
All priority routes Lancaster, Wyre and Fylde districts will be gritted this evening and monitored for snow.
Lancashire County Council claim they have weather predictions of road temperatures falling below zero in North Lancashire today with a risk of snow on some routes and ice.
Therefore, they will apply salt to all priority routes this evening and monitor and treat overnight to deal with the conditions.
The council have urged road users to drive with care.
Snow is falling heavily in Darwen
Snow has started to fall heavily in parts of Darwen.
For more information about snowfall, and when it will come to your area, click here.
Gritting plans for Central and South Lancashire revealed
Lancashire County Council have published a gritting update following snowfall in the county.
All priority routes in Central and South Lancashire are set to be gritted this lunchtime, this evening and overnight.
This comes after weather forecasts of ice/sleet/snow with road surface temperatures below zero.
The council plan to apply salt to all priority routes.
However, priority routes only cover a third of the highway network and ice patches can develop on treated surfaces caused by water run-off from fields or other sources.
Ice is most likely on untreated.
Snowfall creates "hazardous driving conditions" in Lancashire
Snow has started to fall in Lancashire, causing delays on some roads in the county.
According to travel website INRIX, the snow has caused “hazardous driving conditions” on Haslingden Bypass from M66.
The A675 Belmont Reservior to Springs Reservior is also reported to have “hazardous driving conditions” due to the weather.
Motorists in the area should drive carefully.
Outside of Lancashire, the A684 in Cumbria is closed in both directions due to snowfall, as well as A685 and A6.