Lancashire residents have woken up to discover snow if falling for the second time this week.
The Met Office have issued a total of four yellow weather warnings for snow and ice so far this week, which included Lancashire.
As a result of the weather conditions, traffic is running slow on roads and motorways.
It may also cause delays on the rail network.
On Wednesday (January 30) , 42 schools across the county closed for the day as a result on the snowfall.
We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire 's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.
School closures
The following schools have announced they will be closed today, as a result of the weather conditions:
- Accrington Green Haworth Church of England Primary School
- Accrington Lee Royd Nursery School
- Accrington St Peter’s Church of England Primary School
- St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Oswaldtwistle
- Alder Grange School
- Haslingden St James Church of England Primary School
- Sharneyford Primary School
- St Paul’s Church of England Primary School, Rawtenstall
Snow is falling across Lancashire
Lancashire residents have woken up to snowfall this morning.
Here is a beautiful picture of Avenham Park in Preston taken by Phil Elleray.