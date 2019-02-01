Lancashire residents have woken up to discover snow if falling for the second time this week.

The Met Office have issued a total of four yellow weather warnings for snow and ice so far this week, which included Lancashire.

As a result of the weather conditions, traffic is running slow on roads and motorways.

It may also cause delays on the rail network.

On Wednesday (January 30) , 42 schools across the county closed for the day as a result on the snowfall.

We'll be keeping an eye on Lancashire 's motorway network, roads, railways and news taking place in the county and reporting it live.

