It might give us the chills just thinking about it in this weather, but the finishing touches are being put to a new seaside splash park just an hour from Manchester.

News of the water play area was welcomed last year, when the plan for Promenade Gardens in Lytham St Annes was first revealed.

There'll be water play equipment, spray loops, water sprays, bucket drops, water domes and space for paddling.

Work on the play zone - a joint project between the Promenade Gardens Friends and Fylde Council - is almost complete with a spokesman confirming 'there's just some testing and staff training to do now before it can open'.

An opening date has yet to be set, but is likely to be this spring.

Splash, which will be free to use and aimed at children aged three to 12, has transformed the long derelict former paddling pool in the Promenade Gardens close to the town’s golf Mini-Links site.

Speaking when the plans were first revealed, council leader councillor Sue Fazackerley said: “It had been my dream, for very many years, to see the former paddling pool in the Promenade Gardens restored, having enjoyed many happy hours there as a child. I can’t wait for it to open."



Coun Cheryl Little, chair of the tourism and leisure committee, added: "It is a mini family adventure park all on its own for residents and visitors alike come rain or shine.”