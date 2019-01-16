Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The M6 has been closed in both directions after two car crashes.

The Lancashire motorway is blocked northbound between Junction 34, near Lancaster, and Junction 35, near Carnforth, due to an incident involving multiple vehicles.

Emergency services are currently in attendance, and multiple air ambulances have been dispatched and are now at the scene.

Highways England are describing the incident as a "serious multi-vehicle collision" and it is not yet known if anyone has been injuried.

The southbound carriageway is also closed as there has been a separate collision and an air ambulance is on its way.

According to travel website INRIX, the crash has taken place between Junction 36, near Kirkby Lonsdale, and Junction 35, near Carnforth .

