Get weekly updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have launched an investigation after man sustained serious injuries following a series car crashes on the M6.

The man was airlifted to hospital in a 'serious condition' after the incident, which took place at around 3pm on Wednesday, January 16.

The 34-year-old man, from Blackburn, suffered a serious head injury, fractures to the upper body and internal injuries, and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The man was driving a BMW travelling northbound when he was involved with a collision with the central barrier, near Junction 35 for Carnforth.

He got out of his vehicle and crossed the carriageway of the busy Lancashire motorway, and stood behind a barrier on the hard shoulder.

A Skoda Octavia was then involved in a collision with the driver of the BMW.

The driver of the Skoda, a 41-year-old man from Edinburgh, was not injured.

The northbound carriageway was closed between Junction 34, near Lancaster, and Junction 35, whilst emergency services attended the scene.

Eight other vehicles were also involved in collisions around the time of the incident on the northbound carriageway.

(Image: Motorway Traffic Cameras)

The M6 was closed northbound for six hours while accident investigators attended the scene and vehicles were recovered.

The soundbound carriage way was also shut for a period of time, between Junction 36, and Junction 35, after an incident involving five vehicles.

The incident also took place at around 3pm and, fortunately, no serious injuries were reported and the road re-opened a short time later.

Following the incidents on the M6, Lancashire Police are appealing for information from the public, as well as dashboard mounted camera footage of the collisions.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating a serious collision on the M6.

“A number of vehicles were involved, with one man suffering serious injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“We understand there were exceptional weather conditions during the time of the collisions and would ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Furthermore, if you helped to move any of the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder before police arrived, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0843 of January 16.